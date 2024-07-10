SI

Ex-Coyotes Owner Alex Meruelo Formally Relinquishes Rights to Team

Patrick Andres

Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo speaks to the media at a press conference announcing his new ownership of the Coyotes at Gila River Arena in Glendale on July 31, 2019.
The dream of a speedy return for the Arizona Coyotes appears to be dead.

Former Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has signed paperwork relinquishing his rights to reactivate Arizona in the next five years, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports Wednesday afternoon.

"The process is complete," Morgan wrote.

Meruelo's relinquishment follows the Coyotes' April 18 transfer to Salt Lake City, where they will begin play in 2025 as the Utah Hockey Club. As part of Arizona's sale to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, Meruelo received the right to reactivate the franchise within five years if he could find a suitable arena.

On June 21, the state of Arizona canceled a land auction critical to the Coyotes' potential reactivation.

Arizona ends its 28-year history in the desert with nine playoff appearances and just three series wins—two in 2012 and one in the pandemic-expanded 2020 postseason.

Utah is scheduled to open its inaugural season against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 8.

