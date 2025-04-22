Devils' Defense Gets Worrying Injury Updates for Game 2 vs. Hurricanes
The New Jersey Devils will look to avoid falling into a 2–0 series deficit against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, but that task just got a bit more difficult for the team.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Tuesday morning that Devils defensemen Brenden Dillon and Luke Hughes would both be unavailable for the second game of the series, leaving New Jersey without some crucial depth on defense.
Dillon suffered a lower-body injury during the second period in Game 1 and needed assistance to get off the ice. He did not return to the game, leaving New Jersey with just five defensemen. As for Hughes, he battled through a number of ailments in the series opener, including taking a puck off the face and also hurting his shoulder, but it seems that he won't be able to take the ice in Game 2.
With Hughes and Dillon unavailable, Dennis Cholowski and Simon Nemec figure to step in as New Jersey's third defensive pairing.
Puck drop for Tuesday's Game 2 is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C.