Flyers Rookie Matvei Michkov Signs Autograph While Exiting Ice After Ejection
Philadelphia Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov earned himself an early trip to the locker room on Sunday night after being issued a game misconduct late into the third period of the game against Utah.
Before exiting the ice, the Flyers' young star hilariously stopped to grant a fan's autograph request before disappearing down the tunnel. After being ejected with just 17 seconds left in regulation, Michkov, who turns 20 on Monday, could be seen grabbing a water bottle from a fan and signing it before reaching up and handing it back to them.
Michkov received a game misconduct for his role in a late scrum between Philadelphia and Utah. He was officially assessed a roughing penalty against Barrett Hayton. Since there was less than two minutes remaining in the game, referees sent Michkov down the tunnel and into the locker room early, rather than to the penalty box.
Not before he signed a cheeky autograph for a fan, though.
Michkov is enjoying his first season in the NHL and has been one of Philadelphia's most productive offensive players. The Flyers star has 25 points in his first 26 games, good for second on the team and the most in the league among rookies.