Full 2025 NHL Playoff Second Round Schedule

Karl Rasmussen

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett shoots at Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll
Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett shoots at Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
We've reached the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs after an enthralling opening round of the postseason. The matchups for the second round have been determined, and a few of the series have already gotten underway.

We're going to take a look at the full schedule for the second round, including dates and times for each game as teams vie to reach the conference finals.

Full NHL Playoff Schedule for Second Round

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Schedule

Game

Date and Time

Location

TV Channel

Game 1

Monday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

ESPN

Game 2

Wednesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

ESPN

Game 3

Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Fla.

TNT, truTV

Game 4

Sunday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Fla.

TBS, truTV

Game 5 (if necessary)

Wednesday, May 14
Time TBD

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TNT, truTV

Game 6 (if necessary)

Friday, May 16
Time TBD

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Fla.

TNT, truTV

Game 7 (if necessary)

Sunday, May 18
Time TBD

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TNT

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals Schedule

Game

Date and Time

Location

TV Channel

Game 1

Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

ESPN

Game 2

Thursday, May 8 at 7 p.m. ET

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

ESPN

Game 3

Saturday, May 10 at 6 p.m. ET

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.

TNT, truTV

Game 4

Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m. ET

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.

TNT, truTV

Game 5 (if necessary)

Thursday, May 15
Time TBD

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TNT, truTV

Game 6 (if necessary)

Saturday, May 17
Time TBD

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.

TVAS

Game 7 (if necessary)

Monday, May 19
Time TBD

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

ESPN

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Schedule

Game

Date and Time

Location

TV Channel

Game 1

Wednesday, May 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg

ESPN

Game 2

Friday, May 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg

TNT, truTV

Game 3

Sunday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET

American Airlines Center, Dallas

TBS, truTV

Game 4

Tuesday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET

American Airlines Center, Dallas

ESPN

Game 5 (if necessary)

Thursday, May 15
Time TBD

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg

TNT, truTV

Game 6 (if necessary)

Saturday, May 17
Time TBD

American Airlines Center, Dallas

TVAS

Game 7 (if necessary)

Monday, May 19
Time TBD

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg

ESPN

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Schedule

Game

Date and Time

Location

TV Channel

Game 1

Tuesday, May 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET

T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev.

ESPN

Game 2

Thursday, May 8 at 9:30 p.m. ET

T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev.

ESPN

Game 3

Saturday, May 10 at 9 p.m. ET

Rogers Place, Edmonton

TNT, truTV

Game 4

Monday, May 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Rogers Place, Edmonton

TNT, truTV

Game 5 (if necessary)

Wednesday, May 14
Time TBD

T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev.

ESPN

Game 6 (if necessary)

Friday, May 16
Time TBD

Rogers Place, Edmonton

TNT, truTV

Game 7 (if necessary)

Sunday, May 18
Time TBD

T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev.

TNT

The second round figures to provide plenty of fireworks with some intriguing and familiar matchups within both conferences. The second round will conclude no later than May 19, though potentially earlier, as teams look to clinch their ticket to the conference finals.

