Full 2025 NHL Playoff Second Round Schedule
We've reached the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs after an enthralling opening round of the postseason. The matchups for the second round have been determined, and a few of the series have already gotten underway.
We're going to take a look at the full schedule for the second round, including dates and times for each game as teams vie to reach the conference finals.
Full NHL Playoff Schedule for Second Round
Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Schedule
Game
Date and Time
Location
TV Channel
Game 1
Monday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET
Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
ESPN
Game 2
Wednesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET
Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
ESPN
Game 3
Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET
Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Fla.
TNT, truTV
Game 4
Sunday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Fla.
TBS, truTV
Game 5 (if necessary)
Wednesday, May 14
Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
TNT, truTV
Game 6 (if necessary)
Friday, May 16
Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Fla.
TNT, truTV
Game 7 (if necessary)
Sunday, May 18
Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
TNT
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals Schedule
Game
Date and Time
Location
TV Channel
Game 1
Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET
Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
ESPN
Game 2
Thursday, May 8 at 7 p.m. ET
Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
ESPN
Game 3
Saturday, May 10 at 6 p.m. ET
Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
TNT, truTV
Game 4
Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m. ET
Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
TNT, truTV
Game 5 (if necessary)
Thursday, May 15
Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
TNT, truTV
Game 6 (if necessary)
Saturday, May 17
Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
TVAS
Game 7 (if necessary)
Monday, May 19
Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
ESPN
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Schedule
Game
Date and Time
Location
TV Channel
Game 1
Wednesday, May 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET
Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg
ESPN
Game 2
Friday, May 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET
Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg
TNT, truTV
Game 3
Sunday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET
American Airlines Center, Dallas
TBS, truTV
Game 4
Tuesday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET
American Airlines Center, Dallas
ESPN
Game 5 (if necessary)
Thursday, May 15
Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg
TNT, truTV
Game 6 (if necessary)
Saturday, May 17
American Airlines Center, Dallas
TVAS
Game 7 (if necessary)
Monday, May 19
Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg
ESPN
Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Schedule
Game
Date and Time
Location
TV Channel
Game 1
Tuesday, May 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET
T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev.
ESPN
Game 2
Thursday, May 8 at 9:30 p.m. ET
T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev.
ESPN
Game 3
Saturday, May 10 at 9 p.m. ET
Rogers Place, Edmonton
TNT, truTV
Game 4
Monday, May 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET
Rogers Place, Edmonton
TNT, truTV
Game 5 (if necessary)
Wednesday, May 14
T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev.
ESPN
Game 6 (if necessary)
Friday, May 16
Rogers Place, Edmonton
TNT, truTV
Game 7 (if necessary)
Sunday, May 18
T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev.
TNT
The second round figures to provide plenty of fireworks with some intriguing and familiar matchups within both conferences. The second round will conclude no later than May 19, though potentially earlier, as teams look to clinch their ticket to the conference finals.