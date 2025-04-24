SI

How Many Teams Have Come Back From 3–1 Deficits in the NHL Playoffs?

It's happened relatively frequently—but not so often that it's lost its magic.

The 2023 Panthers celebrate a Game 5 first-round win over the Bruins.
Recently, SI examined which teams have come back from a 3–1 deficit in the NBA playoffs—and noted that the magic of such a comeback in basketball rests in its rarity.

Hockey is the opposite. It's a stretch to say that 3–1 series comebacks are common—none happened from 1942 to '75, for instance—but they occur frequently enough that fans don't have to surrender all hope when their team drops three of four to start a series.

Since the advent of the National Hockey League in 1918, 32 NHL teams have successfully overturned 3–1 series deficits—more than in the NBA and MLB combined. Comebacks have been staged in the Stanley Cup finals and in the first round; they have included overtime mayhem and blowouts; they have felled favorites and underdogs.

Without further ado, here's a look at the 32 comebacks, with commentary to follow.

YEAR

ROUND

RESULT

1942

Stanley Cup finals

Maple Leafs d. Red Wings

1975

Stanley Cup quarterfinals

Islanders d. Penguins

1987

Patrick Division semifinals

Islanders d. Capitals

1987

Norris Division finals

Red Wings d. Capitals

1988

Patrick Division semifinals

Capitals d. Flyers

1989

Smythe Division semifinals

Kings d. Oilers

1990

Smythe Division semifinals

Oilers d. Jets

1991

Norris Division semifinals

Blues d. Red Wings

1992

Norris Division semifinals

Red Wings d. North Stars

1992

Smythe Division semifinals

Canucks d. Jets

1992

Patrick Division semifinals

Penguins d. Capitals

1994

Western Conference quarterfinals

Canucks d. Flames

1995

Eastern Conference quarterfinals

Penguins d. Capitals

1998

Western Conference quarterfinals

Oilers d. Avalanche

1999

Western Conference quarterfinals

Blues d. Coyotes

2000

Eastern Conference finals

Devils d. Flyers

2003

Western Conference quarterfinals

Wild d. Avalanche

2003

Western Conference quarterfinals

Canucks d. Blues

2003

Western Conference semifinals

Wild d. Canucks

2004

Eastern Conference quarterfinals

Canadiens d. Bruins

2009

Eastern Conference quarterfinals

Capitals d. Rangers

2010

Eastern Conference quarterfinals

Canadiens d. Capitals

2010

Eastern Conference semifinals

Flyers d. Bruins

2011

Eastern Conference quarterfinals

Lightning d. Penguins

2013

Western Conference semifinals

Blackhawks d. Red Wings

2014

Western Conference first round

Kings d. Sharks

2014

Eastern Conference second round

Rangers d. Penguins

2015

Eastern Conference second round

Rangers d. Capitals

2019

Western Conference first round

Sharks d. Golden Knights

2021

North Division first round

Canadiens d. Maple Leafs

2022

Eastern Conference first round

Rangers d. Penguins

2023

Eastern Conference first round

Panthers d. Bruins

The first two instances of a team coming back from 3–1 down to win an NHL playoff series were, incidentally, the first two instances of a team coming back from 3–0 down to win an NHL playoff series. The Toronto Maple Leafs got off the mat in 1942 to down the Detroit Red Wings and win the Stanley Cup, and the New York Islanders replicated the feat in an earlier round in 1975.

After a lengthy drought, the years 1987 to '92 were something of a golden age for 3–1 comebacks. Nine teams rallied from that deficit in just six years, including two Stanley Cup champions in the 1990 Edmonton Oilers and 1992 Pittsburgh Penguins. The greatest game that era produced? The Easter Epic of '87, when the Islanders beat the Washington Capitals 3–2 in quadruple overtime in the NHL's longest Game 7.

The year 2003 brought a unique clash of teams with 3–1 comebacks under their belts. In the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, both the Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks pulled off the feat. They went on to meet in the conference semifinals—only for the Wild to, again, come back from a 3–1 deficit and become the first NHL team to do that twice in the same year. The Mighty Ducks of Anaheim swept Minnesota in the conference finals.

A five-year run without a 3–1 comeback from 2004 to '09 marked the longest period without one since the 1980s. In 2010, the Philadelphia Flyers became the third team to come back from 3–0 down in a series against the Boston Bruins—and they also came back from a 3–0 deficit in Game 7. They went on to lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in the Stanley Cup finals.

In 2013 and 2014, the Blackhawks and Los Angeles Kings became the two most recent Stanley Cup champions to overcome 3–1 playoff deficits. Chicago's comeback came against the Red Wings, who haven't advanced past the first round since. The Kings' rally, a comeback from 3–0 down, came against the San Jose Sharks.

As even casual hockey fans will remember, the most unlikely 3–1 comeback of them all may have come two years ago in 2023. The Bruins, coming off a record-breaking 65-12-5 regular season—one of the best in the history of the sport—took a 3–1 lead on the Florida Panthers' worst team in four years by point percentage. No matter: the Panthers won Games 5, 6 and 7 and eventually strode to their second Eastern Conference title.

