How to Watch the 2025 Stanley Cup Final With & Without Cable: Full Streaming & Radio Guide

Karl Rasmussen

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl scores the game-winning goal in overtime against the Florida Panthers
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl scores the game-winning goal in overtime against the Florida Panthers / Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images
The 2025 Stanley Cup Final is officially underway, and the Edmonton Oilers took an early series lead over the Florida Panthers after delivering a 4–3 overtime win during Wednesday's Game 1.

TNT and ESPN were the main coverage providers for the Stanley Cup Playoffs thus far, with games also featuring on ESPN, ESPN+, TNT, truTV, and Max. That won't be the case for the Stanley Cup Final, however, with TNT having broadcasting rights to each game of the NHL's championship series.

We're going to take a look at how fans can watch each Stanley Cup Final game with or without cable, while also providing listening options for radio broadcasts of each game.

How to Watch the 2025 Stanley Cup Final With Cable

Stanley Cup Final Game

Date, Time

Location

TV Channel

Game 1

Wednedsay, June 4, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Rogers Place

TNT, truTV

Game 2

Friday, June 6, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Rogers Place

TNT, truTV

Game 3

Monday, June 9, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Amerant Bank Arena

TNT, truTV

Game 4

Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Amerant Bank Arena

TNT, truTV

Game 5 (if necessary)

Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Rogers Place

TNT, truTV

Game 6 (if necessary)

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Amerant Bank Arena

TNT, truTV

Game 7 (if necessary)

Friday, June 20, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Rogers Place

TNT, truTV

Those looking to tune into the Stanley Cup Final on cable TV need not look further than the TNT or truTV channels for the action. However, there are also streaming options available for each game.

How to Live Stream the 2025 Stanley Cup Final

TNT is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which also owns Max, formerly known as HBO Max. As such, every single Stanley Cup Final game is available to stream on the platform under the Sports section.

How to Listen to 2025 Stanley Cup Final Over Radio

Those who want to tune into the radio broadcast of the game will need SiriusXM Radio. National radio broadcasts of the game will be on the SiriusXM NHL Network Radio channel (Ch. 91). Meanwhile, local radio broadcasts can be found on alternative channels. For the Oilers radio broadcast, fans will need to tune into Channel 167. For the Panthers, fans need to turn to Channel 220.

Broadcast

Radio Channel

National Radio Broadcast

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (Channel 91)

Oilers Broadcast

SiriusXM Radio Channel 167

Panthers Broadcast

SiriusXM Radio Channel 220

There you have it. There are various means of tuning into the Stanley Cup Final, as cable television, streaming and radio broadcasts will be available throughout the series.

