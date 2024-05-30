Jake Oettinger's Dropped Stick Denied Oilers Goal in Jaw-Dropping Fashion
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger pulled off one of the most improbable stick saves of the playoffs during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.
Oettinger dropped his stick after a play in front of the net and was unable to retrieve it with the Oilers pressing the attack. Using just his pads, Oettinger attempted to protect his net, but a shot slid past him that looked destined to be a goal.
Fortunately for Dallas, Oettinger's discarded stick served as a final obstacle for the puck, and it managed to deflect the puck away and prevent what would've been a goal for Edmonton.
Oettinger's stick was laying on the goal line when Connor McDavid attempted a shot from a difficult angle. The puck made its way past Oettinger, who failed to slide back to his near post in time, but hit right into the paddle of the stick. The Stars defense was able to clear the puck, coming away from the dangerous scoring chance unscathed.
McDavid looked utterly mystified after returning to the bench, clearly distraught over being so unjustly robbed of a potential go-ahead goal.
As for Oettinger, he was officially credited with a save on the play, despite not having possession of his stick when it made the clutch stop.