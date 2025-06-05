NHL World Loved Oilers Defender's Ruthless Move After Costly Panthers Penalty
Tomas Nosek's delay of game penalty was ultimately what cost the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Late into the game's overtime period, a flustered Nosek misplayed the puck while trying to clear the zone, sending it straight out of the rink for a delay of game. The home crowd at Rogers Place erupted with cheers after realizing that they'd have the chance to win the game on the power play.
Nosek was probably feeling pretty awful about his mistake, and Oilers defenseman Jake Walman made sure to add insult to injury. As Nosek began to head towards the penalty box to serve his two-minute minor, Walman skated right up to him and started laughing at Nosek with a huge grin on his face.
Ruthless.
Walman's antics didn't go unnoticed by NHL fans, who were quick to comment on his reaction to the penalty.
Walman had himself a night in the Game 1 win. He recorded an assist and registered five shots on goal, while also blocking four shots and laying out three big hits. His best moment, however, came when Nosek took the penalty that led to Edmonton's game-winning goal in OT.