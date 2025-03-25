Jakob Chychrun Agrees to Massive Eight-Year Contract Extension With Capitals
The Washington Capitals got an important piece of business done before the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway.
The Caps agreed to a massive eight-year contract extension with standout defenseman Jakob Chychrun, keeping him with the organization through the 2032-33 season. Chychrun will collect $9 million per season throughout the course of his new deal and a total of $72 million.
Chychrun is in his first season with the Capitals after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Ottawa Senators. Prior to his new extension, the veteran defenseman had just one year remaining on his deal at a cost of $4.6 million.
This season, the 26-year-old has registered 43 points––the highest scoring production of his career––in 65 games, including 18 goals, which also ties his career high. One of the hardest shooters in the league, Chychrun has helped Washington to its best season in recent years, having already clinched a playoff berth.
"Jakob is a proven, dynamic defenseman in the prime of his career who has established himself as one of the premier blueliners in the NHL," said Capitals GM Chris Patrick in a statement on Tuesday.
Chychrun is a former first-round pick by the Arizona Coyotes, who selected him at No. 16 in the 2016 NHL draft.