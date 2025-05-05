SI

Jets' Buzzer-Beating Goal to Force Overtime in Game 7 vs. Blues Had NHL Fans Losing It

There's nothing like playoff hockey.

The Jets scored the game-tying goal with 1.7 seconds remaining
The Winnipeg Jets hosted the St. Louis Blues in a winner-take-all Game 7 in the first round of the NHL playoffs on Sunday night.

It did not get off to a hot start for the hosts, as the Jets fell behind by two goals in the first half of the very first period. They managed to get on the board in the second, but entered the third period losing 3-1. As the game went on and St. Louis maintained the lead, things didn't look good for Winnipeg. But a late rally brought the score to 3-2 with just under two minutes remaining, leaving room for a miracle.

And it happened in an even more miraculous fashion than anyone could've anticipated. The Blues and Jets fought furiously in the final seconds of the third period to win and advance—before the Jets, impossibly, improbably, scored a game-tying goal with 1.7 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Absolute scenes.

Such a wild ending to the third period of a Game 7 set the NHL world on fire and everybody reacted accordingly.

Echoing the sentiment of many above and more out in the viewing world: there's nothing like playoff hockey.

