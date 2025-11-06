Jordan Kyrou a Healthy Scratch After Blues’ Blowout Loss to Capitals
The Blues will be without longtime forward Jordan Kyrou during Thursday’s game against the Sabres. Kyrou is reportedly a healthy scratch for the game, one night after St. Louis was thrashed in a lopsided 6–1 defeat to the Capitals.
It’s an interesting decision from coach Jim Montgomery, who opted to pull Kyrou from the lineup. Kyrou has been one of the Blues’ best players this season, both offensively and defensively, so it’s possible Montgomery is trying to send a message to the locker room in the aftermath of Wednesday’s lopsided defeat.
St. Louis (4–8–2) is off to a sluggish start to the season. The team has lost eight of its last nine games, and sits in dead last in the Central Division.
Goaltending has been a major issue for the Blues this season, as both Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer have struggled. The tandem has surrendered 59 goals in 14 games, an average of 4.2 per contest, while St. Louis has scored just 38 goals itself.
Kyrou is a -8 this season, though it’s hard to fault him for the team’s disappointing start. He’s tied for second on the team with eight points, including four goals and four assists. His underlying stats also suggest he’s far from the problem.
He’ll get a night off on Thursday, along with center Oskar Sundqvist, as the Blues look to get out of their current rut and get back on track. Kyrou’s next chance to play would come on Saturday during a home clash against the Kraken.