Josh Allen Found a Cool Way to Help Buffalo Sabres Make Big Announcement
The Buffalo Sabres made a big announcement on Thursday, and they received some assistance from a local superstar to do so.
The Sabres reached out to Buffalo Bills captain and star quarterback Josh Allen to help welcome the team's 21st captain, star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.
Allen pitched in by narrating the Sabres' hype video for Dahlin's captaincy, and he crushed it. The Bills quarterback broke down what makes Dahlin a special hockey player and explained why he's the perfect leader for a team in upstate New York, from one Buffalo captain to another.
"We know you. You're committed, creative, calculated, captivating, and you care like hell. And trust me, that's the only way to lead in Buffalo. Because the people here care just as much," said Allen.
There are plenty of similarities between Allen and Dahlin. They both debuted in Buffalo in 2018 and have quickly developed into franchise cornerstones and dependable leaders. While Allen ascended to the role of a Bills' captain earlier in his career, he made clear that Dahlin is the best fit for the same duty on the Sabres.
Dahlin penned an eight-year, $88 million extension with the franchise that will keep him in the Sabres' blue and gold through the 2031-32 season. He racked up 59 points including a career-high 20 goals during the 2023-24 season while leading all Buffalo skaters in average ice time.
The Sabres were without a captain after trading Kyle Okposo to the Florida Panthers at the NHL trade deadline, but they moved quickly to ensure their star defenseman was next to wear the "C" on his jersey.
