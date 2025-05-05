Kings Part Ways With GM Rob Blake After Fourth Straight First-Round Loss to Oilers
The Los Angeles Kings are making a significant change to the front office following their fourth consecutive first-round playoff defeat to the Edmonton Oilers.
The Kings have been unable to advance past the first round since their Stanley Cup title victory in 2014, and have been ousted by the Oilers in the opening round of the playoffs in each of the last four seasons. As such, the team is set to part ways with general manager Rob Blake, per a team announcement.
Blake has been the GM of the Kings for the last eight years. During that span, Los Angeles made five playoff appearances but failed to win a single postseason series.
"On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Rob for his dedication to the LA Kings and the passion he brought to his role," said Kings president Luc Robitaille in a statement Monday. "Reaching this understanding wasn't easy and I appreciate Rob's partnership in always working toward what is best for the Kings. Rob deserves a great deal of credit and respect for elevating us to where we are today. He has been an important part of the Kings and will always be appreciated for what he has meant to this franchise."
Blake, a former draft pick by the Kings in 1988, spent 14 seasons with the team from 1989 to 2000 and again in 2006 and '07. He had 494 points in 805 games throughout his tenure with the team. After retiring as a player in 2010, Blake joined the front office as an assistant general manager in L.A. in 2013, and eventually was named the general manager in 2017.
He amassed a 309-238-71 regular-season record during his eight years as GM of the Kings.