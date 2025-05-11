Knights’ Reilly Smith Had No Clue If Game-Winning Buzzer-Beating Goal Counted
The Las Vegas Knights won Game 3 of their second round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers on a buzzer-beater. Reilly Smith scored the game-winning goal with less than a second remaining in the third period to get the Knights their first win of the series.
The goal came so late that Smith didn't have any idea if it actually counted. He threw his arms up because he saw it go in the net, but quickly came back down to Earth as he skated towards the bench, having no clue if he beat the buzzer.
Even as his teammates celebrated and officials announced that the call on the ice was that the goal counted, Smith looked like he was trying not to get his hopes up.
Upon official review, the goal was scored at 0.4 seconds remaining after it hit Leon Draisaitl's stick.
It was an especially heartbreaking loss for the home crowd. Not just because the puck crossed the line with 0.4 seconds remaining because it hit Leon Draisaitl's stick, but because Connor McDavid had tied the game with just over three minutes remaining, giving them hope that they could win in overtime and take a 3-0 series lead.
Just a brutal way to lose.