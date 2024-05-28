Report: Kraken to Hire Dan Bylsma As Head Coach to Replace Dave Hakstol
The Seattle Kraken are expected to name their second coach in franchise history this week.
According to multiple reports, the Kraken will announce Dan Bylsma as their new head coach on Tuesday. Bylsma will replace coach Dave Hakstol, who was fired in April after guiding the expansion franchise through its first three seasons.
The Kraken will be Bylsma's third NHL stop as a head coach. He led the Pittsburgh Penguins for six seasons from 2008 to '14, winning a Stanley Cup in his first year on the bench. He also coached the Buffalo Sabres for two seasons before being let go in '17.
Bylsma served as an assitant coach on the Red Wings from 2018 to '21 and was the head coach of Seattle's AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, for the past two seasons.
Bylsma owns a 320–190–55 record as an NHL head coach, good for a .615 career winning percentage.
Bylsma played for the Los Angeles Kings from 1995 to 2000, and for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim from '00 to '04. In 429 career games, Bylsma tallied 19 goals and 43 assists for 62 points.
Over three years in Seattle, Hakstol registered a 107–112 record. He helped the Kraken make their first playoff appearance in franchise history in 2023, knocking out the Colorado Avalanche in the first round but falling to the Dallas Stars in seven games in the Western Conference semifinals.