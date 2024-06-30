Lightning Acquire Jake Guentzel in Trade With Hurricanes
The Tampa Bay Lightning made a major addition early into the NHL offseason, securing the services of Jake Guentzel in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday morning, the team announced.
Guentzel, 29, is set to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career on July 1, when the free agent period officially gets underway. Guentzel and the Lightning will now work to iron out a contract before he enters the open market.
Tampa cleared $11 million in cap room over the weekend, having traded Mikhail Sergachev to Utah and Tanner Jeannot to the Los Angeles Kings. Additionally, Steven Stamkos, who has spent his entire 16-year career with the Lightning, is expected to depart the organization via free agency, something GM Julien BriseBois alluded to on Saturday.
Heading to Carolina in exchange for Guentzel is a 2025 third-round pick.
A one-time Stanley Cup winner, Guentzel made a big impact for Carolina after being acquired at the deadline, registering eight goals and 25 points in 17 games. He scored 30 goals in 2023-24, marking his third consecutive season scoring 30 or more times. Guentzel has logged 20+ goals in each campaign since his rookie year.
The Lightning will look to move quickly in order to finalize an agreement over a long-term deal with Guentzel, who still stands to hit free agency if no deal can be reached.