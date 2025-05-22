Maple Leafs Make Significant Change to Front Office Following Latest Playoff Exit
The Toronto Maple Leafs are making some key changes to the front office after their defeat in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.
It marked the ninth year in a row the team has failed to advance past the second round of the playoffs, as the team continues to come up short of reaching the conference finals, let alone the Stanley Cup Final.
On Thursday, the team announced its decision to move on from team President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan.
"Toronto is where I was born and raised, where my family still lives, and being part of this historic franchise will always be one of the greatest honors of my life. I want to thank the entire Maple Leafs' staff for their commitment and hard work over the years—they are second to none in the National Hockey League," wrote Shahanan in part of his farewell statement.
Shanahan had been in the same role with the Maple Leafs since 2014. Prior to his arrival, Toronto had made just one postseason appearance in the previous 10 years. Before long, the team became playoff mainstays, though they continued to struggle to make deep runs in the postseason.