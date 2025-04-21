Maple Leafs-Senators Game 1 Ends in Chaos With Multiple Fights in Final Moments
The Ottawa Senators didn't put up much of a fight against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. At least, not until the final minute.
The Senators had their first taste of playoff hockey since 2017, though it didn't go quite as they'd planned with the team suffering a 6–2 defeat on the road in Toronto. In the final moments of the game, tempers boiled over and players from both teams began going after one another.
Multiple fights occurred in the final minute of play and referees issued a total of 10 penalties, as every player on the ice received a roughing infraction.
Among those involved in the fracas was Max Domi, who could be seen with his gloves off, exchanging blows with Adam Gaudette. All in all, roughing violations were issued to Gaudette, Domi, Simon Benoit, Matthew Highmore, Bobby McMann, Nikolas Matinpalo, Brandon Carlo, Tyler Kleven and Nicolas Robertson.
Things didn't end there, however. The remaining 44 seconds of game time were just as tense, and when the final buzzers sounded, things escalated once more.
Shane Pinto and Christopher Tanev were roughing one another up through the sound of the final horn, and Nick Jensen received a roughing penalty in the last second of the game.
Sparks were flying on Sunday night, which is just Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. Play will resume on Tuesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.