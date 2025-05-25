SI

Matthew Tkachuk Addresses Going After Sebastian Aho Late in Panthers' Game 3 Win

Karl Rasmussen

Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho and Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk are separated by a referee during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho and Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk are separated by a referee during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. / Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The Florida Panthers took a 3–0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, despite the absence of Sam Reinhart,who missed the game while dealing with an injury sustained in Thursday's Game 2.

Reinhart's injury was caused by Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, who caught him on the knee while delivering a hit in the first period. That incident was not forgotten by the Panthers, who sought retribution against Aho after he took out one of their most important players.

Who better to answer that call for retribution than Matthew Tkachuk? During the third period of Game 3, Tkachuk could be seen bullying Aho, slashing him multiple times down the ice before hitting him against the boards and even straight up tackling him.

He continued chirping at Aho from the penalty box, too, letting him know that he should keep his head on a swivel for the remainder of the series.

Tkachuk was given a minor penalty for his antics, and he addressed the incident after the game.

"It's just sticking up for teammates. We're a family in there. It could happen to anybody. There's probably 20 guys racing to be the guy to stick up for a teammate like that," Tkachuk said, via Panthers digital content manager, Jameson Olive.

A true pack mentality from the Panthers. Tkachuk happily sacrificed two minutes on the ice in order to get back at Aho for his hit on Reinhart, and he made clear he thinks his teammates would do the same.

Aho will likely need to keep his head up in Game 4, which is slated for Monday at 8 p.m. ET from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

