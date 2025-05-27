SI

Commentators, Fans Disliked Controversial Call on Matthew Tkachuk vs. Hurricanes

Every officiating decision counts in a tight game.

Patrick Andres

Matthew Tkachuk skates against the Hurricanes.
Matthew Tkachuk skates against the Hurricanes. / James Guillory-Imagn Images
In this story:

Left wing Matthew Tkachuk is the heart of the Florida Panthers—when he is involved in any sort of game-changing play, the hockey world is bound to take notice.

That's exactly what happened Monday evening as the Panthers navigated Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes.

At 5:25 of the second period, Tkachuk became entangled with veteran Hurricanes center Jordan Staal. Staal appeared to bring Tkachuk to the ground, and the Carolina player was issued a hooking penalty.

That wasn't all, though—Tkachuk also received two minutes for embellishment.

TNT's American commentary team hammered the call and openly speculated the officials may have been covering themselves after missing a possible embellishment on Tkachuk in the first period.

Florida's fans, upset, booed the officials for minutes afterward.

The Panthers' problems soon worsened, as Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven scored at 10:45 to stake Carolina to a 1–0 lead it would take into the second intermission.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NHL