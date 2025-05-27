Commentators, Fans Disliked Controversial Call on Matthew Tkachuk vs. Hurricanes
Left wing Matthew Tkachuk is the heart of the Florida Panthers—when he is involved in any sort of game-changing play, the hockey world is bound to take notice.
That's exactly what happened Monday evening as the Panthers navigated Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes.
At 5:25 of the second period, Tkachuk became entangled with veteran Hurricanes center Jordan Staal. Staal appeared to bring Tkachuk to the ground, and the Carolina player was issued a hooking penalty.
That wasn't all, though—Tkachuk also received two minutes for embellishment.
TNT's American commentary team hammered the call and openly speculated the officials may have been covering themselves after missing a possible embellishment on Tkachuk in the first period.
Florida's fans, upset, booed the officials for minutes afterward.
The Panthers' problems soon worsened, as Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven scored at 10:45 to stake Carolina to a 1–0 lead it would take into the second intermission.