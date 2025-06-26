NHL Fans All Had the Same Joke After Sabres Traded JJ Peterka to Mammoth
The Buffalo Sabres offloaded forward JJ Peterka in a trade with the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, receiving Josh Doan and Michael Kesselring in exchange. The Mammoth then proceeded to ink Peterka to a five-year contract extension, locking him down for the foreseeable future.
Peterka, 23, has plenty of upside and had a strong season in 2024-25 in which he scored a career-high 68 points, including 27 goals.
It's the latest in what's been a frequent occurrence for the Sabres in recent years, in that the organization drafts a talented young player, develops them and then let's them go shine for another team right before they hit the peak of their career.
Peterka was drafted by Buffalo in the second round, No. 34 overall, in the 2020 NHL draft. Rather than extend his contract, the Sabres opted to ship him to the Mammoth, where he'll join an exciting young team that wasn't far off from a playoff berth last season.
It's a trend that's been seen multiple times from the Sabres recently, with players such as Jack Eichel, now with the Vegas Golden Knights, Sam Reinhart, now with the Florida Panthers, and Dylan Cozens, who was dealt to the Ottawa Senators last year, among several others.
NHL fans couldn't help but all crack the same joke at the expense of Buffalo after their latest deal, further questioning why the organization fails to hold onto its young talent.
The Sabres own the NHL's longest active playoff drought, having not been to the postseason since 2011, and things could potentially get worse before they eventually begin to improve in Buffalo.