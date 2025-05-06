NHL Fans Rip Matthew Tkachuk for Attempting Dirty Hit At End of Game 1
The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a series-opening win in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup against the Florida Panthers, and things got a bit contentious at the end of the evening.
With about one second remaining on a the game clock, Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk appeared to attempt to hit Mitch Marner along the boards, despite the game being out of reach.
It can certainly be argued that Tkachuk was trying to send a tone-setting message of sorts, as he launched himself in the direction of Marner but ultimately mistimed the hit as the Maple Leafs forward deftly side-stepped it.
The move didn't go unnoticed by fans on social media. Despite the physical nature of the contest, in which big hits were delivered from both teams, Maple Leafs fans felt Tkachuk's antics in the final moments were dangerous and they ripped the Panthers forward for his attempt to lay out Marner with a hit that could've potentially led to an injury.
Not everyone felt it was a dirty attempt, however. Some fans suggested that level of physicality was par for the course in playoff hockey.
Things could be tense to start Game 2 given how Game 1 ended, and it's clear that fans aren't pleased with what they perceived to be a dirty play from Tkachuk in the waning moments of the series opener.