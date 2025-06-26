NHL Weighing Major Change to Regular Season Schedule at CBA Negotiations
The NHL and NHLPA are in the process of negotiating a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, and among the topics that were discussed Wednesday was the duration of the league's regular season.
The NHL regular season has consisted of 82 games since the 1995-96 campaign, but according to multiple reports, conversations were held over the possibility of returning to an 84-game season.
According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the change would be enacted for the 2026-27 season and the additional regular season games would also come with a reduction in the amount of preseason games played.
The league has adjusted the length of its regular season various times throughout its existence. The length of seasons ranged from 74 to 78 games from 1967 to '74 as multiple expansion teams joined the league. From 1972 to '92, the NHL played 80-game regular seasons before it shifted to an 84-game campaign from 1992 to '94.
Following the shortened 1994-95 season, the NHL implemented the 82-game regular season that is currently in place today. It's stood for 30 years, but it looks as if the league is open to making further adjustments going forward.