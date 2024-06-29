Ducks No. 3 Pick Beckett Sennecke Absolutely Stunned to Hear His Name Called So Early
Beckett Sennecke was not expecting to go off the draft board so early.
With the No. 3 pick of the 2024 NHL draft, the Anaheim Ducks selected Sennecke—an 18-year-old winger from the OHL's Oshawa Generals. Sennecke, who was in attendance among the top prospects at the Sphere in Las Vegas, appeared to be in shock when he heard his name called.
"It's obviously super emotional, I don't think I expected that," Sennecke told Sportsnet on Friday night. "I think my agent knew more than me, but he didn't tell me. Obviously, I'm super happy to be a part of this organization.
"I was super shocked, obviously my face kind of said that all. That was definitely an unexpected moment."
Sennecke isn't a slouch by any means. In 63 games last season for the Generals, he tallied 27 goals and 41 assists (68 points). Most pundits graded him as a top-10 or top-20 prospect heading into the 2024 draft.
Sennecke will now join the Ducks' mission to snap their franchise-worst six-year playoff drought.
The Ducks will be back on the clock again Friday night with the No. 31 pick of the first round.