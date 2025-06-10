Oilers-Panthers Game 3 Descends Into Chaos With Every Player on Ice Involved in Brawl
The referees had their hands full midway through the third period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, as tensions had boiled over between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.
With the Panthers holding a 5–1 lead and enjoying the opportunity to rile up their opponents, all 10 players on the ice got into a massive scrum after Oilers forward Trent Frederic went after Florida's Sam Bennett.
Mayhem ensued after that, as gloves went flying across the ice and fists were exchanged between the feuding skaters. Bennett and Frederic were throwing punches at one another while wrestling down on the ice, all while an official desperately attempted to separate them.
Meanwhile, the other eight players had split into pairs and were at various stages of their respective melees.
After a few minutes, the officials were able to deescalate the situation and issue a plethora of penalties to those involved in the scrum. In the end, it was determined that Frederic's instigation of the incident would result in a Panthers power play.
Frederic, Bennett, Darnell Nurse and Jonah Gadjovich were all issued game misconducts and ejected from the contest.
Nurse and Gadjovich had dropped gloves for what a heavyweight tilt amid the fracas, earning themselves early trips to the locker room in the process.
The commotion didn't end there. Even after that 10-man melee, players continued to take cheap shots at one another and more game misconducts were issued.
It made for an ugly end to Game 3, and the tone figures to be tense when the puck drops at Amerant Bank Arena for Game 4 on Thursday night.