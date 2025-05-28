Oilers' Zach Hyman Exits Game 4 With Apparent Injury After Hit From Mason Marchment
Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman exited Tuesday's Game 4 against the Dallas Stars during the first period while dealing with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.
The incident occurred midway through the period after Hyman was clipped by Stars forward Mason Marchment. Hyman could be seen dropping his stick immediately after the contact and skating toward the bench, appearing to be in significant discomfort. He then headed straight down the tunnel and into the locker room, rather than get examined on the bench.
Have a look at the incident:
Losing Hyman for any period of time would be a big blow for Edmonton. The Oilers announced during the first intermission that Hyman would not return to the game. His status for the remainder of the series is unclear.
The 32-year-old registered three points in the Game 3 win, including two goals, and has 11 points in 14 games during the playoffs. He also leads the NHL in hits during the postseason by a wide margin, having racked up 109 across 14 games, an average of more than 7.7 per game.