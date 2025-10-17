A Panicked NHL Referee Made Hilarious Error During Goal Review: 'Oh Sorry!'
It's not an easy job to be an NHL referee. Just ask Michael Markovic.
Working the Devils' 3–1 win over the Panthers on Thursday night, Markovic hopped on the microphone and made a funny mistake in front of 16,514 fans at Prudential Center. Late in the third period, Florida found the back of the net but it was ruled a no-goal on the ice due to interference.
Panthers coach Paul Maurice challenged the call, and after review, Markovic addressed the crowd to announce the crew's final decision.
"After review, the call on the ice stands. We have a goal. Oh, sorry!" Markovic said in a panic. "Excuse me. After review, there is no goal. Florida will be charged a bench minor penalty for delay of game."
The funny thing is Markovic actually started out his announcement correct. The call on the ice did stand—there was just no goal.
Maurice's face on the bench during the announcement was too good:
We've all been there, Markovic.
The Panthers were then handed a delay-of-game penalty for losing the challenge and went on to drop the game 3–1. Through six games, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions are 3–3 with six points—two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for first place in the Atlantic Division.