SI

A Panicked NHL Referee Made Hilarious Error During Goal Review: 'Oh Sorry!'

We've all been there, Michael Markovic.

Tom Dierberger

Markovic was on the ice officiating the Devils' 3–1 win over the Panthers on Thursday night.
Markovic was on the ice officiating the Devils' 3–1 win over the Panthers on Thursday night. / Scripps Sports
In this story:

It's not an easy job to be an NHL referee. Just ask Michael Markovic.

Working the Devils' 3–1 win over the Panthers on Thursday night, Markovic hopped on the microphone and made a funny mistake in front of 16,514 fans at Prudential Center. Late in the third period, Florida found the back of the net but it was ruled a no-goal on the ice due to interference.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice challenged the call, and after review, Markovic addressed the crowd to announce the crew's final decision.

"After review, the call on the ice stands. We have a goal. Oh, sorry!" Markovic said in a panic. "Excuse me. After review, there is no goal. Florida will be charged a bench minor penalty for delay of game."

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

The funny thing is Markovic actually started out his announcement correct. The call on the ice did stand—there was just no goal.

Maurice's face on the bench during the announcement was too good:

Paul Maurice
Maurice was not impressed. / Scripps Sports

We've all been there, Markovic.

The Panthers were then handed a delay-of-game penalty for losing the challenge and went on to drop the game 3–1. Through six games, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions are 3–3 with six points—two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for first place in the Atlantic Division.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NHL