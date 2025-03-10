Panthers' Aaron Ekblad Suspended 20 Games for Performance Enhancing Substance
The NHL announced Monday that Florida Panthers veteran defenseman Aaron Ekblad would be suspended for 20 games due to a violation for the NHL and NHLPA's Performance Enhancing Substances Program.
As such, Ekblad will miss the entirety of the remainder of the regular season, as the Panthers have 18 games left in the campaign. He will also miss the Panthers’ first two games of the postseason.
In addition to the 20-game suspension, Ekblad will be referred to the NHL/NHLPA Program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health for evaluation and possible treatment, according to a statement from the league.
Ekblad issued a statement on his ban, via the NHL Players Association:
"As the NHL announced, I have been suspended for violating the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. The news that I had failed a random drug test was a shock. Ultimately, I made a mistake by taking something to help me recover from recent injuries without first checking with proper medical and team personnel.
"I have let my teammates down, the Panthers organization and our great fans down. For that, I am truly sorry. I have accepted responsibility for my mistake and will be fully prepared to return to my team when my suspension is over. I have learned a hard lesson and cannot wait to be back with my teammates."
Ekblad has appeared in 56 games this season and recorded 33 points, including three goals. The former No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft is in his 11th NHL season and leads all Panthers skaters in time on ice per game.