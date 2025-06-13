SI

Panthers' Sam Reinhart Makes History With Late Game-Tying Goal to Force OT in Game 4

Karl Rasmussen

Florida Panthers winger Sam Reinhart scores a game-tying goal in the third period of Stanley Cup Final Game 4 vs. the Edmonton Oilers.
Florida Panthers winger Sam Reinhart scores a game-tying goal in the third period of Stanley Cup Final Game 4 vs. the Edmonton Oilers. / Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images
For the second time during the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, a game-tying goal was scored with less than 20 seconds remaining.

During Thursday night's Game 4, the Florida Panthers emptied their net while trailing 4–3 with under a minute to go, and they managed to grab an equalizer with 19.5 seconds left. Sam Reinhart was the scorer, beating Calvin Pickard with a nice finish to force overtime for the third time in four games.

It was the second latest game-tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history. Somehow, it was also the second latest game-tying goal in this series.

Reinhart's goal went in with 19.5 seconds left in the third period on Thursday night. Only Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry has scored a later equalizing goal in the Stanley Cup Final, having tied Game 2 with 18 seconds to play.

Have a look at Reinhart's sensational goal to send this game to OT:

Florida jumped out to an early 3–0 lead in the first period, but Edmonton fought back and tied things up, and even took a late lead with just over six minutes left in regulation.

Thanks to the late goal from Reinhart, the Panthers will have a chance to avoid a historic collapse in Game 4.

