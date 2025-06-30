SI

Panthers Sign Key Defenseman to Lengthy Contract Extension

Aaron Ekblad has spent his entire career with Florida.

Patrick Andres

Aaron Ekblad battles Connor McDavid for the puck during the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.
After a tumultuous 2025, the Florida Panthers are reportedly bringing back a key defenseman for the long haul.

The Panthers are re-signing defenseman Aaron Ekblad, according to a Monday afternoon report from Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic. Ekblad, 29, served a 20-game suspension during the '25 season after failing a performance-enhancing drug test; his was the NHL's first doping suspension in seven years.

Returning from his suspension early in the playoffs, Ekblad helped Florida win its second straight Stanley Cup, scoring four goals and tallying nine assists in the postseason.

Per McGuire, Ekblad's deal is for eight years at a value of $6.1 million per year.

Once an all-world prospect and the NHL's No. 1 draft pick, Ekblad won the Calder Trophy as the league's rookie of the year in 2015. He has received Norris Trophy votes on three occasions, though he never quite became the superstar his early talent suggested.

