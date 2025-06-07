Panthers Survive vs. Oilers in Overtime to Even Stanley Cup Series 1-1
In a thrilling Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final that once again went into overtime—this time after the Edmonton Oilers risked an empty net to score the game-tying goal with roughly 18 seconds left—the Florida Panthers nonetheless managed to emerge victorious, evening the best-of-seven series 1-1.
Friday's golden goal arrived approximately eight minutes into double overtime at the hands of Brad Marchand—his second score of the game and his third of the series.
Despite the suspense of the night and the build-up to the game-winning shot, the Oilers fan-filled arena was relatively quiet as they realized what Marchand had done: a perfect contrast to the celebratory Panthers, who excitedly gathered together on the ice.
Both teams now get a minute to recoup after what was no doubt an exhausting evening, with Game 3 slated for Monday, June 9th in Florida.