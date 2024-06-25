Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick Headline 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame Class
Just one day after the end of the 2024 NHL season, the Hockey Hall of Fame has announced its 2024 class of inductees.
Seven new members—including three former NHL players—will be enshrined in Toronto in November: Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick, Shea Weber, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Natalie Darwitz, David Poile and Colin Campbell.
Datsyuk spent his entire 14-year career with the Detroit Red Wings, winning two Stanley Cups and serving as the nerve center of the team's late-2000s juggernaut. Roenick played 21 years with five teams, registering three 100-point seasons for the Chicago Blackhawks. Weber, one of the best defensemen of his generation, finished in the top five of the Norris Trophy voting five times.
On the women's side, Wendell-Pohl won two Olympic medals after a legendary career with Minnesota. Darwitz, a three-time world champion with the national team, was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame this year.
Poile and Campbell were selected as builders. Poile served as the Nashville Predators' general manager from their inception up until 2023, while Campbell is a longtime league administrator.