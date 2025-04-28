Penguins Part Ways With Coach Mike Sullivan After 10 Seasons, Two Stanley Cups
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Monday that they are parting ways with coach Mike Sullivan after 10 years with the organization.
Sullivan leaves the team as the longest tenured coach in its history, and he also is the winningest coach in franchise history with 409 wins. He won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and '17 with the team. He was on contract through the 2026-27 season.
The Penguins failed to reach the postseason for a third straight year after posting a 34-36-12 record this past season.
“On behalf of Fenway Sports Group and the Penguins organization, I would like to thank Mike Sullivan for his unwavering commitment and loyalty to the team and City of Pittsburgh over the past decade,” Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement. “... This was not a decision that was taken lightly, but as we continue to navigate the Penguins through this transitional period, we felt it was the best course forward for all involved.”
The Penguins will begin their search for a new head coach, something they haven't had to do in a decade. Pittsburgh becomes the seventh NHL team this year to have a coaching vacancy. Sullivan, too, will likely be searching for a new position in the league.