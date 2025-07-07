Two Penguins Veterans Receiving 'Heavy' Trade Interest After Lackluster Free Agency
This year's class of NHL free agents was certainly a weaker one, leaving many to speculate that the trade market is where the bulk of the offseason business will be done this summer.
The Pittsburgh Penguins could be a team fielding plenty of phone calls from inquiring GMs in the coming days, and according to Josh Yohe of The Athletic, two of Pittsburgh's veteran forwards have been receiving significant trade interest.
Yohe wrote Monday, "Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell remain considerable commodities on the trade market and, league and Penguins sources said, opposing teams still have heavy interest in both wingers."
With the Penguins not expected to be in playoff contention in 2025-26, moving on from Rakell and Rust could be a good move to expedite their rebuild. Of course, that would leave less talent for Sidney Crosby to play alongside before his eventual retirement,
Rakell, 32, has played four seasons in Pittsburgh and has three seasons remaining on his contract which pays him $5 million annually. In 2024-25, Rakell had 70 points including 35 goals. It was the highest scoring output of his career, despite registering a plus/minus of -22.
As for Rust, he also enjoyed a career year, racking up 65 points in 71 games, including a career-high 31 goals. The right winger has spent his entire 11-year career with the Penguins and, like Rakell, is under contract through the 2027-28 season. His contract has an average annual value of $5.125 million.
Yohe indicated that the Penguins may be better off waiting until the trade deadline to try to drive up the price on their veteran forwards, but his sources suggested that it's quite likely at least one of Rakell or Rust is traded this summer.
Many teams still possess ample spending power after not making big splashes in free agency, so it's possible they'll be more inclined to absorb large contracts via trade as teams look to improve before the upcoming season.