NHL World Receives Positive Update on Referee Mitch Dunning After Frightening On-Ice Collision
After his violent collision with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson on Monday night, the NHL announced that referee Mitch Dunning is now home and expected to make a full recovery.
During the first period of the Avalanche's 3–2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Dunning skated backwards into Manson and took a hard fall. Here's a video of the collision:
Dunning was stretched off the ice and taken to a local hospital where he was reportedly "fully communicative with movement in all of his extremities." The game, which was briefly delayed amid the incident involving Dunning, continued with one referee and two linespersons.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli confirmed that Dunning has since returned home and "is sore but otherwise doing fine after examination at a local hospital." It's not clear when he will return to officiating duties.
Dunning has been an NHL referee since 2022. He played three seasons in the OHL.