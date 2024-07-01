Predators Nearing Deals With Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos, per Reports
The Nashville Predators are reportedly on the cusp of a pair of offseason splashes.
Per Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the Predators are nearing deals with center Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos in free agency. The two stars previously played with the Vegas Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning, respectively.
If finalized, according to LeBrun, Marchessault's deal likely will be worth $5.5 million annually over five years and Stamkos's likely will be worth $8 million annually over four years.
Marchessault played two years with Stamkos on the Lightning early in his career, spending 47 games with the team from 2015 to 2016. With the Golden Knights, he won the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2023.
Stamkos, one of the best players of his generation, has spent his entire 16-year career with Tampa Bay. He led the league in goals in 2010 and 2012 and won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.
Nashville registered its best record by points percentage since 2019 in 2024, but lost to the Vancouver Canucks in the first round of the playoffs.