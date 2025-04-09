Ray Shero, Former Penguins and Devils General Manager, Dies at 62
Longtime NHL executive Ray Shero has died, the Minnesota Wild announced Wednesday afternoon. The senior adviser to Wild general manager Bill Guerin was 62.
"Our hearts go out to his family and friends and the countless people he impacted in the hockey community throughout his successful career," Minnesota said in its statement. "Ray was the best."
Shero is best known as the general manager of the 2009 Pittsburgh Penguins—the first Stanley Cup-winning team of center Sidney Crosby's storied career. Shero joined the Penguins in Crosby's sophomore season, and gradually shaped the team into a contender.
A multiyear post-Stanley Cup slump led to Shero's dismissal, and he eventually became the New Jersey Devils' general manager. The team made one postseason in his tenure, losing in the first round in 2018.
A native of St. Paul, Shero played collegiately for St. Lawrence. In addition to his NHL duties, he spent extensive time working with USA Hockey in multiple roles.