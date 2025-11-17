Red Wings, Rangers Get Into Massive Team-Wide Brawl After Final Buzzer
Mayhem ensued in the final moments of the Red Wings’ clash against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening as Detroit picked up a 2–1 road win against New York.
Just after the final buzzer sounded at the end of regulation, Red Wings forward Mason Appleton fired a puck into the Rangers’ empty net. That, of course, is a sign of disrespect among hockey players, and it didn’t go unnoticed by New York’s bench.
Within seconds, the entire Rangers bench had stormed onto the ice and corralled a few Red Wings players, breaking into a chaotic brawl at the center of the rink. Detroit’s bench then emptied as players looked to defend their teammates.
Referees worked to separate the scuffling players, but it was a difficult task considering the entirety of both teams had rushed onto the ice.
The loss sees New York fall to 1–8–1 in front of its home fans. They were thoroughly dominated by the Red Wings throughout regulation, getting out-shot 42–19. Their frustrations boiled over at the end of the game, and they didn’t take kindly to Appleton’s post-buzzer shot on goal.
The massive scrum did result in a rather breathtaking photo, which was shared by the Red Wings on social media.
A truly breathtaking scene.