Sabres Commentators Ruthlessly Roasted Oilers' Stuart Skinner Over Goaltending Woes
The Oilers were once again plagued by their goaltending inefficiencies on Monday night in a disappointing 5–1 defeat against the Sabres. Stuart Skinner surrendered four goals on 27 shots in what was another lackluster outing for Edmonton’s starting goalie.
Things got so bad during the game that Buffalo’s commentary crew of Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray took some rather brazen shots at the Oilers’ goalie situation.
Late into the game, the Oilers emptied their net in hopes of generating some offense with an extra attacker. That plan didn’t quite work out, as they conceded an empty-net goal to put the game entirely out of reach.
Here’s what Buffalo’s commentators had to say:
“Empty net for Edmonton,” said Dunleavy.
“Yeah, it has been for most of the night, so what’s the difference?” retorted Ray.
Defense and goaltending have been nothing short of disastrous for the Oilers early on this year. Edmonton has surrendered 75 goals in 21 games, an average of 3.57 per contest. Only the Canucks have conceded more this year.
It was the same story last year, when the play of Calvin Pickard and Skinner was a focal point of criticism against the team. Edmonton, somewhat bizarrely, opted against trying to upgrade at goalie, and early on their decision to run it back with Skinner and Pickard hasn’t paid dividends.
Now, they’re the butt of a joke from a team’s broadcast that hasn’t been to the playoffs in nearly 15 years.