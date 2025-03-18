Sabres Player Gets Drilled in Face With Puck During Face Off vs. Bruins
That's gonna leave a mark.
The Buffalo Sabres entered Monday night's contest in Boston against the Bruins not only sitting in dead last in the Eastern Conference, but also riding a nine-game road losing streak.
To add insult to injury—or injury to insult, I suppose—center Peyton Krebs took a puck to the face following a faceoff early in the second period.
The worst part? He wasn't even on the ice. He was just sitting on the bench, minding his own business as his team trailed 2–1.
Here's a look at the play, courtesy of Boston.com's Conor Ryan:
Luckily, the 24-year-old former first-round pick ended up being O.K.
After a game-tying goal from defenseman Owen Power, Buffalo and Boston are headed to overtime tied 2–2.
