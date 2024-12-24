Sabres Snap Brutal 13-Game Losing Streak With Resounding 7–1 Win vs. Islanders
The Buffalo Sabres finally got back into the win column on Monday night, defeating the New York Islanders on the road to snap their 13-game losing streak.
Prior to Monday, the Sabres hadn't won a game since Nov. 23, five days before Thanksgiving. Exactly one month later, they snapped their 13-game skid by putting up a flurry of goals in a 7–1 victory against their in-state rivals.
It was a statement win from Buffalo, and for once it wasn't their fans delivering the boobirds at the end of the game. The team could be seen celebrating their win amid a chorus of boos from fans on Long Island at UBS Arena.
The Sabres jumped out to an early 2–0 lead in the first period and were up 5–1 by the end of the second. They tacked on two more goals in the third period to secure their first win in a month. Getting on the scoresheet for Buffalo were six different scorers, including Beck Malenstyn, Jiri Kulich (twice), Jason Zucker, Zach Benson, Jack Quinn, and Tage Thompson.
Their seven goals were the most they've scored in a game this season and the most they've scored in any game since March 12 of last season, when they had seven goals in a win against the Detroit Red Wings.
Buffalo was four losses shy of tying the mark for the NHL's all-time longest losing streak, held by both the San Jose Sharks (1992-93) and Washington Capitals (1975-76).
The Sabres will look to make it two wins in a row when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, Dec. 27.