Sharks Promote Assistant Ryan Warsofsky to Head Coach After Disastrous Season
In the wake of a 2024 to forget, the San Jose Sharks have found their leader of the future.
The Sharks are naming assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky their next head coach, they announced Thursday morning. Warsofsky, 36, has spent the last two seasons as an assistant to former coach David Quinn.
"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to be named as the head coach of the San Jose Sharks," Warsofsky said in a team statement. "This a tremendous opportunity to continue to be part of a well-respected organization, and my family and I couldn't be more excited for this next chapter."
Once a perennial winner, San Jose is licking its wounds after a 19-54-9 '24 season—its worst by point percentage since going 20-55-7 in 1996.
For their struggles, the Sharks won the number one pick in the draft on June 28. They are widely expected to take highly touted Boston University center Macklin Celebrini.