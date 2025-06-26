Stars Retain Captain Jamie Benn on One-Year Contract
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn has only ever played for one team, and it appears he will keep it that way.
Benn is returning to the Stars on a one-year contract worth about $1 million with $3 million in incentives, the team announced Thursday. The new pact follows the expiration of Benn's old contract—a nine-year deal that ran from 2017 to '25.
The 35-year-old is second on Dallas's all-time scoring list, trailing only Hall of Fame center Mike Modano. He was one of the most productive scorers in the NHL in the mid-2010s, winning the Art Ross Trophy with 87 points in 2015.
After a modest decline, Benn returned to form somewhat with 78 points in 2023. He scored 16 goals with 33 assists in 2025.
A native of Victoria, B.C., Benn joined the Stars in the fifth round of the long-ago 2007 draft. Four of his Dallas teams have reached the conference final, while four of the franchise's top 10 points percentages have come with him on the ice.