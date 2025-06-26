SI

Stars Retain Captain Jamie Benn on One-Year Contract

The franchise icon remains a capable scorer in his mid-30s.

Patrick Andres

Jamie Benn warms up before a playoff game against the Jets.
Jamie Benn warms up before a playoff game against the Jets. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn has only ever played for one team, and it appears he will keep it that way.

Benn is returning to the Stars on a one-year contract worth about $1 million with $3 million in incentives, the team announced Thursday. The new pact follows the expiration of Benn's old contract—a nine-year deal that ran from 2017 to '25.

The 35-year-old is second on Dallas's all-time scoring list, trailing only Hall of Fame center Mike Modano. He was one of the most productive scorers in the NHL in the mid-2010s, winning the Art Ross Trophy with 87 points in 2015.

After a modest decline, Benn returned to form somewhat with 78 points in 2023. He scored 16 goals with 33 assists in 2025.

A native of Victoria, B.C., Benn joined the Stars in the fifth round of the long-ago 2007 draft. Four of his Dallas teams have reached the conference final, while four of the franchise's top 10 points percentages have come with him on the ice.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NHL