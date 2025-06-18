SI

TNT Broadcast Couldn't Believe Stuart Skinner Mistake That Led to Panthers Goal

Skinner declined to catch the puck. The broadcast couldn't believe it.

Tim Capurso

Skinner's third goal allowed left the TNT broadcast perplexed.
Screengrab Twitter @SleeperNHL
Stuart Skinner has been under the microscope for his performance in the Stanley Cup Final, especially after he was pulled in Games 3 and 4 and then benched in Game 5. But the Oilers turned back to Skinner in a must-win Game 6. The 26-year-old surrendered a pair of goals in the first period, then a third goal in the second period after he made a critical mistake, one that directly led to a Panthers goal.

With under three minutes left to play in the second period, Panthers winger Carter Verhaeghe fired a wrist shot that was saved by Skinner. But, as the TNT broadcast pointed out, Skinner for some reason declined to catch the puck out of the air, giving the Panthers another chance at a shot on goal.

Florida's Sam Reinhart scored off a deflection moments later.

Unfortunately for the Oilers, the Panthers would go on to hoist the Cup for the second straight year, winning by a final score of 5-1.

