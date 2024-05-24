TNT Caught Wyatt Johnston's Hilarious Reaction to Smelling Salts Before Game 1
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 1 of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Thursday night. Connor McDavid scored the game-winner 32 seconds into overtime to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead in the series. McDavid is in his ninth season and this is his second trip to the Conference Finals in three years.
For 21-year old Stars center Wyatt Johnson, it's his second straight trip to the conference finals and he's only in his second NHL season. Johnston leads the Stars in postseason goals with seven to go along with four assists, but he was shut out in Game 1.
And that is a very long way to bring attention to this clip of Johnston right after the National Anthems played. In the final moments before the game started, TNT showed Johnston on the bench sniffing smelling salts. His reaction was priceless.
Kids, am I right?
There's something deeply funny about fully conscious athletes - or anyone really - using smelling salts. They are meant to wake people up, not give them a little extra pep. It's the scent equivalent of taking a bite of a super hot pepper before a game starts.
Johnston clearly did not enjoy the smelling salts so maybe he should just take a nap before the next game so he doesn't need that extra kick.