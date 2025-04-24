TNT Has Jumped on the Worst Trend in Sports Broadcasting
1. I ranted and raved weeks ago about Fox not sending broadcasters to Toyko for the Cubs-Dodgers opening series. FS1 already embarrasses itself and disrespects Major League Baseball by having its announcers remotely broadcast many games on their Saturday afternoon schedule.
TNT, though, is taking things to a new level (or should I say, new low) because it’s making their NHL broadcasters call some PLAYOFF games from a studio in Atlanta.
According to The Athletic, Saturday’s Winnipeg-St. Louis playoff game was broadcast remotely. In addition, TNT won’t be sending broadcasters to Games 3 and 4 of the Kings-Oilers series and Game 4 of the Leafs-Senator series.
Turner has a seven-year deal at $225 million a year to carry the NHL, yet doesn’t care enough about the sport to give fans the best telecast possible during the postseason. We’re not talking about meaningless regular-season games here. It’s the playoffs. It’s stunning.
TNT can come up with whatever sob story it wants about the costs of sending broadcasters to games, but it’s nonsense. Warner Brothers Discovery, TNT’s parent company, has been on a spending spree when it comes to sports rights after losing the NBA. Someone at the company even forced poor Ian Eagle to brag about TNT’s sports acquisitions during a Pistons-Knicks playoff game earlier this week.
So TNT has the money to send broadcasters to all playoff games. It just doesn’t want to spend the money to send broadcasters to all playoff games.
While the NHL ratings are underwhelming, not sending announcers TO PLAYOFF GAMES is such a slap in the face to fans and the sport.
2. A brand-new SI Media With Jimmy Traina dropped this morning and it features an interview with author and journalist Jim Miller.
Miller, who wrote the book on ESPN, shared his insight into numerous topics regarding the Worldwide Leader.
How will ESPN’s expected deal to acquire NFL Media, which includes the NFL Network and the Red Zone channel, play out? What will ESPN’s direct-to-consumer product look like and what will the monthly cost be? After opting out of its deal with MLB, could ESPN end up signing a new deal with the sport?
In addition, Miller also weighs in on ESPN’s deal with Warner Brothers Discovery to air Inside the NBA, how ESPN’s partnership with Pat McAfee has gone and how ESPN views Stephen A. Smith’s possible presidential run.
Miller, who also wrote a book about Saturday Night Live, discusses the show’s recent 50th anniversary episode and the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.
3. I got a few tweets on Wednesday from people who were very excited about YouTube TV announcing that subscribers will soon have the ability to build their own multiview screens.
However, when I went to confirm the information on YouTube TV’s website, there was one BIG caveat: “In the next few weeks, YouTube TV members can experiment with building their own multiview with select non-sports content, starting with a small group of popular channels and expanding in the coming months.”
The key phrase there being “non-sports content.”
4. I don’t know if it’s because they already have their hands full with stuff or if they are terrified of Bill Belichick or both, but ESPN seemingly denied us a great segment and shut down Chris “Mad Dog” Russo from criticizing Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend on Wednesday’s First Take.
5. I’m a fan of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s work on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football studio show, but this was one of the most bizarre takes I’ve ever seen. A quarterback is judged by the number he wears? Huh?
6. Since the NFL draft kicks off tonight, I want to plug a recent SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast episode with ESPN’s draft guru Mel Kiper. It was Kiper’s first time on the show and he was outstanding. It’s a must-listen if you’re interested in the history and growth of the draft.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 43rd birthday to Kelly Clarkson.
