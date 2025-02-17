USA Making Multiple Lineup Changes Ahead of 4-Nations Face-Off Clash vs. Sweden
The United States will be back on the ice Monday night to take on Sweden in the 4-Nations Face-Off following their emphatic 3–1 victory over Canada on Saturday. Having already clinched a spot in the tournament's final, the USA will be adjusting its lines and making a few changes to the makeup of the team for Monday's clash.
Matthew Tkachuk, who sustained an injury against Canada but maintained that it's nothing serious, won't be skating against Sweden. He's coming out of the lineup in favor of Chris Kreider, who is also expected to take Tkachuk's spot on the USA's top power-play line.
Additionally, defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who enjoyed a fantastic game against the Canadians, will be out of the mix on Monday in order to rest, with Jake Sanderson set to enter the fray.
There will be a change in the net, too. After Connor Hellebuyck served as the starting goalie for the first two games of the tournament, he'll make way for Jake Oettinger for Monday's game. Jeremy Swayman will serve as the backup goalie while Hellebuyck gets a much-deserved night off.
As such, the entire 23-man U.S. roster will have participated for the team during the tournament.
Puck drop for Monday's game against Sweden is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from the TD Garden in Boston, Mass.