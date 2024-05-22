When Does the Stanley Cup Final Start?
In the NHL, the end is nigh. A thrilling 2024 season is winding toward its conclusion, with only the Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers still in contention for the Stanley Cup.
Hockey is unique in the nearly cultic devotion afforded its trophy, yet many Americans—especially, though not exclusively, those in the Sun Belt—know nothing about it. Well, there's no time like the present to learn. The means through which the Cup is awarded is remarkably reminiscent of the NBA Finals, and the two sports' championship series usually overlap.
Here's a few answers to Stanley Cup-related questions you may have before the final series gets underway.
When does the Stanley Cup Final start?
The Stanley Cup Final—or Finals, depending on who you ask—is tentatively scheduled to begin on Monday, June 8, per SportsMediaWatch. As no hard start date has been announced by the league, that is subject to change.
When does the Stanley Cup Final end?
Again, that depends on how the best-of-seven series unfolds, but the league has announced that Game 7 will not be any later than June 24.
How long are the Stanley Cup playoffs?
The playoffs consist of four best-of-seven rounds, so they could theoretically include as few as 60 or as many as 105 games. Temporally speaking, they usually last about two months.
What is the earliest the Stanley Cup Final has started?
Excellent question—and one that doesn't have an easy answer. From 1893 to 1914, the Stanley Cup was awarded through a series of combat sports-style "challenges." Because of this, the earliest a game with immediate bearing on the Stanley Cup's fate has been played is December 27, twice—in 1897 (won by the Montreal Victorias) and 1907 (won by the Montreal Wanderers).
In the century since, the earliest start date for a Stanley Cup Final is March 17, twice: in 1917, when the Seattle Metropolitans defeated the Montreal Canadiens, and in 1922, when the Toronto St. Patricks defeated the Vancouver Millionaires.