When Was the Last Time the New York Rangers Won the Stanley Cup? Full List of Championship Years
Strictly in terms of championships won, the New York Rangers are kind of the red-headed stepchild of the Original Six. They trail two substantially younger teams—the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins—on that leaderboard, and are just 4-7 in Stanley Cup finals.
However, they remain New York's glamor hockey team, despite the New York Islanders' and New Jersey Devils' considerable success at times. This year, they are playing like it, ripping off a 55-23-4 regular season record and cruising to the Eastern Conference finals.
Here's a look back at the Rangers' four Stanley Cup titles, including their most recent crown three decades ago.
1928: New York Rangers d. Montreal Maroons 3-2
GAME
RESULT
Game 1
Maroons 2, Rangers 0
Game 2
Rangers 2, Maroons 1 (OT)
Game 3
Maroons 2, Rangers 0
Game 4
Rangers 1, Maroons 0
Game 5
Rangers 2, Maroons 1
Played entirely in Montreal because of a circus at Madison Square Garden. Most famous for the events of Game 2, during which 44-year-old New York coach Lester Patrick inserted himself at goalie due to an injury and won. Gave New York a World Series title, NFL title and Stanley Cup within a calendar year.
1933: New York Rangers d. Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1
GAME
RESULT
Game 1
Rangers 5, Maple Leafs 1
Game 2
Rangers 3, Maple Leafs 1
Game 3
Maple Leafs 3, Rangers 2
Game 4
Rangers 1, Maple Leafs 0 (OT)
Also affected by the circus (every game but the first was played in Toronto). A rematch of the Maple Leafs' sweep of the Rangers the previous year. Featured hockey's first Cup-winning overtime goal, courtesy of Hall of Fame right wing Bill Cook, who also scored New York's first-ever goal in 1926.
1940: New York Rangers d. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2
GAME
RESULT
Game 1
Rangers 2, Maple Leafs 1 (OT)
Game 2
Rangers 6, Maple Leafs 2
Game 3
Maple Leafs 2, Rangers 1
Game 4
Maple Leafs 3, Rangers 0
Game 5
Rangers 2, Maple Leafs 1 (2OT)
Game 6
Rangers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)
We will give you one guess as to why the last four games were all played in Toronto. Frank Boucher, a Hall of Fame center on the 1928 and 1933 teams, coached the Rangers to this title. For most New York fans past young adulthood, this was the last title of their lifetimes.
1994: New York Rangers d. Vancouver Canucks 4-3
GAME
RESULTS
Game 1
Canucks 3, Rangers 2 (OT)
Game 2
Rangers 3, Canucks 1
Game 3
Rangers 5, Canucks 1
Game 4
Rangers 4, Canucks 2
Game 5
Canucks 6, Rangers 3
Game 6
Canucks 4, Rangers 1
Game 7
Rangers 3, Canucks 2
An enduring symbol of 1990s cultural life in New York—right up there with Seinfeld and Illmatic—that followed one of sports's greatest non-championship series. Halted hockey's most famous curse. Fittingly, Hall of Fame forward Mark Messier scored the series-winning goal in Game 7.