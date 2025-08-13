Multiple Teams Interested in Odell Beckham Jr. After He Declared He's Not Retiring
After false reports claimed Odell Beckham Jr. was retiring from football, the former All-Pro wide receiver took to social media to clear the air. Beckham said any report saying he was retiring was inaccurate and that he was "not done yet."
On Wednesday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Beckham has intentions of playing in 2025 and that multiple teams had expressed interest in the veteran wideout.
The 32-year-old spent the 2024 season with the Dolphins, but didn't feature too much in the offensive game plan. He ended the campaign with just nine receptions on 18 targets and had 55 receiving yards.
Beckham has bounced around the league over the last few years. Since leaving the Browns in 2021, he's spent time with the Rams, Ravens and Dolphins, and also missed the entire 2022 season after not signing with a team. He's struggled to match the production he displayed early in his career, but it seems there are still teams interested in bringing him aboard for the upcoming campaign.
Beckham's a three-time Pro Bowler with 59 career touchdowns, and he could certainly be an asset to a contending team looking for a bit more depth at wide receiver.